According to TMZ, US rapper Nelly has been taken into custody by police after a woman accused him of raping her on his tour bus after a concert in Seattle.
he rapper is currently on a tour with Florida Georgia Line and they are set to perform Saturday night in Ridgefield, Washington.
His lawyers have released a statement to TMZ:
Nelly is the victim of a completely fabricated allegation. Our initial investigation, clearly establishes the allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness.
I am confident, once the scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges.
Nelly is prepared to pursue all all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation