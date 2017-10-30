The police in Lilongwe have arrested self-proclaimed supreme leader of MUST, Vincent Wandale for allegedly for spreading false rumours that he was a President of another country within Malawi.

Wandale is currently being kept at Area 3 Police station and is charged with spreading false rumours.

People’s Land Organistion (PLO), leader confirmed of the arrest in a statement posted on his official facebook page seen by faceofmalawi reporter.

“I’m under arrest by Lilongwe police for spreading false rumour. Viva MUST. I’m head of state and ought to be treated us such. The united nations must make their views known on this. God knows,” reads in part the statement.

Wandale was scheduled to inaugurate his government on Thursday last week but the police disrupted the arrangement.

More details to come….