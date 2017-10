All is set for the inauguration ceremony of the Republic of the United States of Thyolo and Mulanje under Vincent Wandale.

According to Mr Wandale, the inauguration ceremony will take place at Khonjeni turn off (Thyolo Boma) from 11 o’clock this morning.

Earlier the inauguration ceremony was scheduled to take place at Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) built by late Bingu wa Mutharika.

More details to come…..