A warrant of arrest has been issued for Vincent Wandale following his calls to secede Thyolo and Mulanje districts from Malawi with a motive of forming his own government comprising of the two districts.

On Thursday, October 26 Wandale took a further step to Khonjeni turn off in Thyolo district where the inauguration of his MUST government was scheduled and among other things was to reveal his country`s flag, national anthem and etc.

He also announced that he was to recruit 260 thousand soldiers as part of job creation in his government of MUST.

Heavy armed Malawi police officers were deployed at Khonjeni were the inauguration ceremony was to take place and later the ceremony was disrupted by the police.

Currently, Wandale is on the run as Malawi police officers are after him for the charges of treason.