Although her life is filled with palaces, royal jewels and an enviable flock of corgis, there is one day a week where Her Majesty is a peasant like the rest of us and carries a little cash.
As reported by The Sun, the Queen makes an exception on Sundays, when she carries her own money to church. A biography on the Queen written in 2012 reveals that every Sunday, the head of the Royal Family has her butler iron a £5 note into a small square so she can discreetly add to the donation plate during service. If she’s feeling extra charitable, she has been known to give £10 instead.
This information is just one of many that helps paint a more intimate picture of the Queen. Earlier this year, a former Buckingham Palace chef revealed that the 91-year old maintains her health by following a strict diet of grilled fish and vegetables. However, Her Majesty was also referred to as a “chocoholic” and is known to indulge in dark chocolate and her favourite drink – gin and Dubbonet.