An angry wife in Lilongwe has committed a serious crime after she chopped off her husband`s manhood.

The incident happened yesterday on October 4.

Reports indicate that the husband has for so long been cheating on the wife.

On this day, the husband came late after visiting his secret lover and this prompted the wife to act angry such that she used a sharp knife to cut off her husband`s penis so he could resist from his cheating behaviour.

Later the victim was rushed to hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, police have taken steps to deal with the woman accordingly.

for other reasons, the picture has been slightly censored