A woman is struggling for her life at Chiradzulu District Hospital after she drunk 750ml of engine cleaner or Engine Cleaning Furnaces (motor vehicle engine cleaning liquid) yesterday after suspecting her husband is cheating on her.
According to the husband her wife opted to kill herself after quarrelling over a phone call from an unknown lady calling the husband.
The man further say the wife thought it was a girl friend to the husband.
This happened yesterday at around Yasin trading centre.
Their landlady had to rush the wife who was unconscious to the hospital.
More to detail to come….
-As It happens