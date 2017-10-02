A woman from the province of Phrae in the north of Thailand has died after consuming skin whitening products, that she purchased online.

The 35-year-old woman who wanted white skin and larger breasts, had been taking the products she had purchased from web sites.

Wijitra Jantaphrom developed kidney disease and died in her own bathroom before help could reach her.

Relatives who had arranged her 35th birthday party celebration on Friday, September 22, were concerned when she didn’t show. On Sunday they took her cake to present to her at her funeral.

It is reported that Wijitra Jantaphrom started taking the “herbal” supplements in capsules some months ago and initial results looked promising as her complexion improved.

She even recommended the capsules she found out about and ordered on Facebook to her friends.

But soon the mother of one, who was a furniture factory worker in the northern Thai province, suffered a swelling of the face. She went to hospital and passed out on the way and was diagnosed with kidney disease from taking the pills.

She was sent home and then things got worse. She passed out at home and this time there was no one around to help her and she died alone in her bathroom last week.

Kamchanok Kongkoi, 26, a relative, said she did not turn up to a planned birthday party on Friday.

Tragically they took her birthday cake to present to her corpse at the funeral at Wat Ton Khrai in Prae on Sunday.

Pharmacists said that this tragic case highlighted the problem of dangerous substances being sold online to people who wanted an answer to having lighter skin color and a better body shape.