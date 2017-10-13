A Russian woman on holiday in the Dominican Republic has died after hanging out of the window of a moving car, topless, while being recorded on a phone.

35-year-old Natalia Borisovna Borodina from Moscow had taken her bikini top off and was hanging on the passenger side window while her friend was driving.

The mother-of-one was playing up for the camera and hanging the top half of her body outside the window, with the car still moving, when out of nowhere she collided into a lamp post.

The shocking video was filmed on a highway near Punta Cana and the footage is believed to have been filmed by Natalia’s friend Ivanna Boirachuk, aged 32, who was driving the car.

Before the tragedy unfolds, Ivanna is filming a topless Natalia playfully sticking her finger in her mouth and sticking her upper body outside the window.

However within a moment it also captures the sickening impact that ultimately takes her life.

According to Russian media reports, reported by the Daily Mail, Natalia was rushed to hospital but died there as a result of her ‘serious injuries’.

Watch the whole incident below: