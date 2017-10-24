A woman identified as Erica Malimero who involved in road accident last weekend Sunday that involved a Fortuner vehicle in Zalewa died on Sunday at Queen Elisabeth Hospital in Blantyre.

According to source, Erica was dating her boss, human resource, Sabiti Saidi of AXA Bus Company who has an insatiable heart for women in office and on Sunday evening they went out to have funny.

They went to Zalewa, in one of rest houses to have good time but on their way back they involved in fatal road accident .

Erica was taken to queens and it was discovered she had a serious internal injury. She had been on life support machine since last Sunday until she passed on.

Saidi only had a fracture on his right hand.