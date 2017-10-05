A woman in the Bahamas has shocked people after diving into a shark infested water to swim moments after throwing several pieces of red meat into the water.

According to Dailymail, a video filmed at Compass Cay shows the sharks quickly gathering to get their share of the food while the blonde, wearing a white one-piece, prepares to join in the fun.

She then uses a ladder to descend into the shark-filled water and calmly pet the fish all around her before peacefully lying on her back on the crystal-clear water.

She gets out of the water and then dives right back in and poses alongside her new friends underwater.

The woman has not been identified, but one thing is for sure: she has courage.