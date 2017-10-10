A young woman has caused quite a stir after she hung herself during a romantic holiday with her boyfriend on a Spanish island.
Vicky Smith, a 25-year-old Pharmacist was found hanged from a stone jetty on a romantic trip to Tenerife with her boyfriend after they bought a home together, an inquest heard.
According to The Sun UK, the young woman killed herself on the Spanish island on March 28 following a battle with depression.
She had complained of having the “world on her shoulders” after she flogged her horse to buy a house with partner Matt Arkwright, 31.
He last saw her alive reading by the pool after she told him to go ahead to dinner, Preston Coroners Court was told.
Matt explained how Vicky was “excited” about buying the house and was already planning how she wanted it to look and had bought furniture from Ikea.
But she was “clearly depressed” after selling her horse and had accepted another job at Royal Preston Hospital because she found her job in a pharmacy dealing with customers difficult.
Matt added: “I’ve always thought that Vicky was a friendly and caring person who was funny and could make anyone smile. She was well organised and planned well ahead for everything.
“We had a second holiday booked to Rome later in June, where we had been before and both loved it. The Tenerife holiday was just for a break in the summer.
“Vicky was a very sociable person, and always had friends and family over. She was looking forward to having a BBQ in the new house. Our relationship was strong and happy.
“Shortly before we went away, we had been out with friends and normally she was loud and engaging but she was quiet and withdrawn.
“We had a private chat and she felt as though she had the world on her shoulders. She was anxious that they would have to sell the house, thought she was letting me down and wanted to go to university to do veterinary studies.
“The next day she felt embarrassed about it. We went on holiday on the 21 March, we went out to markets and things and she was her normal self until the 28th when we were supposed to leave.
“She was very quiet, and she said she just wanted to sit by the pool and read. I asked her if she wanted to go for dinner and she said no but that I could go without her.
“I waited for her but it got to the stage where we had to sort things for when we were leaving, so I left at about 6.30pm and she said she was right behind me. It was the last I saw of her.”
The hearing was told Vicky was a ”bright and bubbly” young woman but who had ”ups and downs” over the years and had been put on anti-depressants.
Recording a verdict of suicide, coroner James Newman said: “Mental illness is one of the greatest demons of our time and it is tragic that Victoria had periods of ……lose……..but she was being medicated and it seemed to be working. It is such a waste of a very young and promising life.”