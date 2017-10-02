Death has been announced of the Zambian chief only identified as Nyaunthali following the fracas that erupted during the Gonapamuhanya Cultural Festival in Rumphi District.

The chief was part of a member of a delegation from Zambia, faceofmalawi can reveal.

Both chairperson of the organising committee of the event, principal group village head Chikalamba Gondwe and Rumphi District Hospital spokesperson Bwanalori Mwamlima confirmed Nyaunthali’s death with Nation Publication Limited.

According to information at hand, the chief suffered from high blood pressure following the fracas.

Apart from the chief, two Malawi Congress Party (MCP) sustained serious injuries during the fracas and they are admitted at Rumphi District Hospital.

More details to come…..