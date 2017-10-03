Zomba City has become the first council to install Solar Powered Street lights in response to Escom blackouts the country is experiencing.

Dan Mughogho of as it happens confirmed in a short post posted on his official facebook page seen by faceofmalawi reporter.

Meanwhile total is putting up an All Solar Service Station in Lilongwe city mall.

Mugg & Bean and many other shops will benefit from it.

Everything will be powered by solar energy including the fuel pumps and the whole setup.

Total provides 200Mega Watts solar service to its petrol stations.