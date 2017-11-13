A 13-year-old girl has died and other people left injured after a wall collapsed due to heavy rains that stormed Nkhotakota district.

The incident is said to have occurred on Sunday and deceased child has been identified as Zione Kaole.

Acting District Disaster Desk Officer Victor Chithabwa says the injured were admitted to the district hospital where the girl died.

It is reported that on Monday, two of the injured victims were discharged and one remained in hospital.

Chithabwa says a preliminary assessment shows over 100 households were affected by the heavy storm in Nkhotakota South constituency.

 

Kelvin Chaguza
Kelvin Chaguza
He obtained his MSCE certificate at Namitete secondary school in 2009. Then enrolled at Skyway University where he got his journalism ABMA certificate. He obtained ABMA Diploma in journalism in 2014 at Blantyre Institute of Management (BIM). His hobbies are singing, reading books and traveling.

