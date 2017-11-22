At least 45 households in Nkhata Bay District were Monday rendered homeless following stormy winds that hit the area of Group Village Head Kanyanda in Traditional Authority Malenga Mzoma at around 7:30 am.

Assistant District Disaster Risk Management Officer for Nkhata Bay District Council, Oswel Mkandawire, said a five-year-old child was injured in the process and treated as an outpatient at Chintheche Rural Hospital.

“Forty-five houses have been affected with 15 completely blown off. Five houses have completely collapsed,” Mkandawire said.

He said that preliminary report has been sent to Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DODMA) for response.

“We are requesting for plastic sheets as immediate needs so that the victims can construct temporary shelters,” Mkandawire said.

Mkandawire further appealed to companies and organizations to assist the victims with basic needs as most of their food stuffs and kitchen utensils have either been damaged or blown off by the hailstorm.

“Most of the affected households are being accommodated by their relatives,” Mkandawire said.

According to Ellen Longwe whose house had its roof blown off, the stormy winds started suddenly as most of the communities had already woken up.

“It was really bad to see strong winds blow away roofs, clothes and other lighter things like plastic plates,” Longwe explained.

Nkhata Bay District is one of the districts prone to disasters in the country.

Source: Mana