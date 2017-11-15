Britain’s most notorious prisoner, Charles Bronson yesterday wedded 37-year-old actress Paula Williamson at HM Prison Wakefield where he is currently imprisoned.

Originating as a petty criminal, Bronson was sentenced to seven years imprisonment for armed robbery in 1974.

He was later returned to prison for planning another robbery and continued to be a violent inmate, taking numerous hostages, resulting in him being sentenced to life imprisonment.

Only five people are believed to have witnessed Bronson, 64, saying ‘I do’ to Paula in the behind closed doors ceremony which was was shrouded in secrecy.

Paula who fell in love with Bronson after becoming his penpal, arrived in a silver-blue Mercedes with the words ‘Just Married’ in individual letters strung to its rear and was guided into the prison by friends with the blanket covering her face.

