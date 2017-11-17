A 21-year-old Burundian national has been sentenced to 6-years in prison for raping and impregnating a Malawian teenage girl.

The convict is identified as Leonard Juma who was a businessman at area 49 Dubai market.

Juma is said to have committed the offence in April this year, according to prosecutor Sergeant Esnart Phiri of Kanengo police.

Upon being found guilty, the Burundian national pleaded for leniency saying that he would take care and support the 14-year-old victim until she delivers even though he is already married to another woman.

But when passing the judgment, Magistrate Cecilia Onsewa of Nkukula Magistrate Court stated that cases of this kind are on the rise hence she sentenced the convict to six-years in prison as a lesson to others.