A Chinese University has awarded honorary professorship to First Lady Madame Gertrude Mutharika and will now be called Professor Madame Gertrude Mutharika.



The event took place at Golden Peacock in the capital Lilongwe.

The professorship is in recognition of the tremendous work the First lady is doing in the area of girl education, women empowerment and sanitation.

This is the second honorary accolade given to Madam Mutharika in a space one year.