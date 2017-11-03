Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has expressed shock at the tragic death of the 21 Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers.

Chakwera said it is sad that untapped productivity and potential of the recruits would be missed after the premature termination.

“My heart is heavy due to the loss of young and productive Malawians that have been killed in the road accident involving the Malawi Defence Force vehicle. I have been informed that the death toll is now at 21 which is a huge loss to the nation.

“I send my condolences to President Peter Mutharika who is the Commander-in-Chief, The Army Commander and entire MDF, bereaved families and all Malawians. Let us pray for the families and may God comfort us all,” wrote Chakwera on his official facebook page.

Meanwhile President Mutharika is attending the funeral ceremony at Kamuzu Barracks in Lilongwe.