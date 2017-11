Photos of the interiors of Robert Mugabe`s lavish Blue Roof Palace have surfaced on social media following the ongoing tension in Zimbabwe.

The lavish mansion in Harare valued at $10 million, is a 25-bedroom house based in 44-acre grounds, fenced off from the public and protected by a multi-million pound security system valued.

Mugabe is accused of living a luxury lifestyle while millions in his country, face starvation.

Here are photos below;