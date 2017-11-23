Lilongwe City Mayor Desmond Bikoko’s move to dump the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and join the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (MCP) has attracted verbal war among party officials on the social media, faceofmalawi can reveal.

Bikoko is said to have some disagreements with members of the party and is on the move to join the ruling DPP.



Recently he posted this on his official facebook page: “Being part of a political party is something like being a business partner. Work at it and stay loyal to it. Do your part to make the partnership work. When you have done all you can, feel you are no longer wanted, and can no longer stomach it, leave it.”

The post attracted some criticisms from MCP top officials and one of them being Rhino Chiphiko who reacted angry.



“You don’t try or pretend to be a member of MCP. You will find it tough going and then you quit. Real MCP members don’t quit,” wrote Chiphiko.

Reacting to Chiphiko’s comment, suspended MCP member Chatinkha Chizanja Nkhoma laughed of the claims.

“My brother why is it celebrated when others dump other parties and join MCP but vilified if one dump MCP for another party? ? MCP just poached the following from PP and DPP and you said “MCP welcomes anybody”… Hons. Mia; Kadzamira, Daud, Bagus, Kaduya, Zikhale Ngoma, Wakuda, Zulus (Rachel and George), Gwengwe, Mkandawire, Chilapondwa, and many more. Let’s be democratic and allow people to move as they wish,” wrote Chizanja Nkhoma.

