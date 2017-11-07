Two men have been sentenced to 9-years in prison each after being found guilty on charges of robbery with violence contrary to section 301 (2) of the penal code.

The two identified as George Size and Patrick Mteketa both aged 18 robbed a police officer on July 30, as he was coming from Limbe Township heading to Manje bus depot.

Patrick Mussah from Limbe police said on that day around 6 p.m, six men approached the officer and stole his laptop bag with ATM cards and other items worth K245, 000 inside.

As if that was not enough, the men also stabbed the officer on the hand.

The two pleaded guilty to the charges rendered against them and proceeded to ask for leniency saying it was their first time to commit such a crime.

In response, Senior Residence Magistrate Thoko Soko of Limbe Magistrate court threw a 9-year sentence to both of them.

Patrick Mteketa is from Nalikati village, T/A Mkando in Mulanje while George Size hails from Maida Village in the area of Traditional Authority Mabuka in Mulanje also.