Minister of Information, Communication and Technology Nicholas Dausi has hit back at Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera for describing President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika as a pathological liar.

Chakwera on Thursday said Mutharika seems to be clueless, directionless and insensitive to the people’s misery and suffering inflicted through blackouts.

“In the state president, we have a pathological liar who chooses to feed Malawians lies to give them a sense of hope that their state president is concerned about their plight when his actions tell a different story. As a matter of fact, it has become apparent that the president and his charges take pleasure in the plight, suffering and misfortunes befalling Malawians as they use these unfortunate situations to cash in and enrich themselves. We saw it in the Zambia maize procurement saga.

“Instead of being concerned with your suffering as Malawians, Senior members of the Mutharika government were busy finding ways to enrich themselves. I would have said much more about this had it not been that the matter is in court; we cannot comment much. The same can be said of the massive pilferage of medicines procured for the benefit of poor Malawians. Many people in government are benefiting through various evil schemes designed to deprive poor Malawians of medicines bought with their own taxes,” said Chakwera.

But Dausi, who is also government spokesman, said Chakwera’s statement was littered with slurs which were demeaning and rude.

“Honourable Chakwera is well known to be a foul-mouthed man, insulting, giving crude remarks, rough cow, cut throat and plays antagonistic politics,” said Dausi.

Concurring with Dausi’s remarks, Presidential Press Officer Mgeme Kalilani said Chakwera hold grudges with President Mutharika.

According Kalilani, some of the remarks that come out of Chakwera’s mouth raises a lot of questions as to whether he was really a pastor in the past.