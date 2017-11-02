Death toll in the accident involving Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers has risen from 14 to 18, faceofmalawi can reveal.

MDF spokesperson Major Paul Chiphwanya has confirmed of the development in an interview with Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS).

According to Chimphwanya, the newly recruited MDF soldiers met their fate as they were from a training exercise in Luwawa Forest.

It is said that the TATA the soldiers were in overturned several times after the driver failed to negotiate a corner due to over speeding.

They were heading to Mafco in Salima district.

More details to come……