Death toll has jumped from 18 to 21 in the accident which happened on Thursday involving the newly recruited Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers in Mzimba.

This has been revealed today by MDF officials during a funeral ceremony which is currently under way at Kamuzu Barracks in the capital Lilongwe.

President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and his Vice Saulos Chilima are attending the funeral ceremony.

In his three minutes speech, Mutharika said he is deeply saddened with the tragic loss the newly recruited MDF soldiers who worked tireless to help in serving the country.

President Mutharika has since given MK300,000 to each family affected while Department Of Disaster Management Affairs (Dodma) has given the each of the bereaved families K200,000.

