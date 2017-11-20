By Orchestra Kamanga

Evangelical Vocation Training Institute (EVTI) has graduated 33 students in general fitting at a ceremony held at Bandawe Conference Centre in Blantyre.

Speaking the graduation, EVIT project Solutions Andrew Sibande encourage the graduating students to have hope in their profession as there are future leaders taking over from old people.

“These graduates should be guide by spiritually so that their dreams can become true,” he said.

Sibande said students should be imparted skills in entrepreneurship so that they should create more jobs to reduce high rate of unemployment.

The college which was started in 2001 is behind Surestream in Chilomon and has since produced 220 graduates in various field.

College Principal, Benson Mongiwa said plans are underway to introduce other courses but they are studying the markets.

“We don’t want to introduce new courses without studying the market because graduates will find challenges to get employment in companies,’’ he said.