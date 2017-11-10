Four people have been arrested in Zimbabwe for booing at first lady Grace Mugabe during a rally in the country`s capital Bulawayo.

According to reports, the four suspects, three men and a woman were also part of the group who disrupted the president aspirant`s speech last week.

“We hate what you are doing,” they were quoted singing while making hand gestures and booing at the first lady.

Zimbabwe`s state run The Herald says the suspects have since been charged with undermining President Robert Mugabe`s authority.

There have been so much political tension in Zimbabwe since Mugabe fired his vice Emmerson Mnangagwa this week on few allegations including lack of discipline to be a leader.

Currently, Mnangagwa is on the run amid fears that Mugabe is plotting to deal with him and his family.