A lecturer at the Institute of African Studies of the University of Ghana, Dr. Obadele Kambon has referred to the bible as a false book wholly based on plagiarized texts, lies and deceit.

According to him, biblical concepts, doctrines and text were copied from ‘the Egyptian pyramid text’, ‘the coffin texts’, ‘Egyptian book of coming forth by day’ and the ‘instruction of Amenemope’ which form some the world’s oldest spiritual texts. “They form the sources of Christian concepts like death and resurrection of the holy savior, Immaculate Conception, the idea of judgment after death, adding that, the Ten Commandments was derived from Ma’at,an African ethical and moral system which was made up 42 spiritual laws.

He said this on Xlive Africa online radio’s ‘Good morning Africa’ on Monday.

In defending his claim, he said “We can still go and read it carved in stones, Over 5,000 years ago, there’s a depiction of the Immaculate Conception in the temple of Seti I, also Imhotep overseeing the birth of the “savior” in temples in Kemmet (Egypt).

The adulteration of the real story was during the Hyksos (people of mixed race from Europe and Asia) invasion of Egypt in 1700 BC.

Dr. Kambon cited direct imitations of ancient texts in the bible with examples from Amenomope chapter 6 “Remove not the landmark from the bounds of the field….and violate not the widows’ boundary” was copied in proverbs 23 vs: 10 as “Remove not the widows landmark and enter not into the field of the fatherless”

Also, Amenomope chapter 1” Give thine ears, hear the words that are said, give thine heart to interpret them” copied in proverbs 23: 12 as “Apply thine heart unto instruction and thine ears to the words of knowledge”. As well as, “Psalm 104 taken wholesale in 1000bce from what Akhenaten’s hymn written in 1353 BCE”.

Furthermore, he said “Take the story of the parting of the sea for instance and that you can find in the story of the Golden lotus which dates back to Seneferu who was the father of Khufu who built the great pyramid in the 4th dynasty”

The Lecturer added that translations were made from Egyptian text to Hebrew and words like Yah, an Egyptian deity of the moon formed the root word of the Hebrew God ’Yaweh’.

He finally encourages Africans to move away from believing “fairy tales and beliefs to deal with historical documentations only, “Our evidence are carved in stone unlike the Christians who are unable to back their stories” and to learn more because “all the problems that we talk of in our society is the calculated and end result of an intentional process of not letting you know anything as an African”.

Source:Xlive Africa