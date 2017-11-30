Google has unveiled its latest product, Datally, a smart and simple Android app that helps smartphone users understand, control and save mobile data.

Google has introduced an app on Wednesday designed to help Android smartphone users stay under the limits of pricey mobile data packages in developing countries. It’s now available to download via Google Play.

“Datally” – the new service, lists data consumption by app and enables users to shut off data transmissions by apps of their choosing, Google group product manager Josh Woodward told Reuters in an interview. It also provides a directory of nearby Wi-Fi networks that includes user commentary on their quality.

The offering is the latest from Google’s Next Billion Users division, an internal effort to make internet services more accessible to people in countries where technology infrastructure is not as fast or affordable as in the United States or Western Europe.

Datally, which works on all smartphones running Android 5.0 (Lollipop) and higher, is available for download on the Google Play Store.

Google who rolled out its latest product wrote on its website;

Mobile data is expensive for many people around the world. And what’s worse, it’s hard to figure out where it all goes. That means you’re never just chatting, playing games or watching videos on your phone—you’re also anxiously keeping an eye on how long your data will last.

That’s why we built Datally, an app that helps you understand, control and save data. With Datally, you can save more and do more with your data.

Datally helps you do three things:

Understand your data. See your usage on a hourly, daily, weekly or monthly basis and get personalized recommendations for how you can save more. Control your data. Turn on the Data Saver bubble to block background data usage and track real-time data usage while using each of your apps—it’s like a speedometer for your data. You can also block data with one tap if an app’s data usage gets out of control. Save your data. Sometimes you just need a little more than what you’ve got on your data plan. Datally will tell you if you’re near public Wi-Fi and help you connect. Once you’re done, don’t forget to rate the network quality to help other users.

We’ve been testing Datally in the Philippines for the past few months, and people are saving up to 30 percent on their data. So today we’re excited to make Datally globally available on the Google Play Store for all phones running Android 5.0 (Lollipop) and higher.