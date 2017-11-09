Dowa police spokesperson, Richard Kaponda has confirmed the death of a 33-year-old Harold Simaone who committed suicide on Tuesday by hanging after a quarrel with his wife.

The deceased hailed from Lilongwe, in the area of Traditional Authority Chitukula in Kalamula village.

Kaponda said on that day, the deceased instructed his wife not to attend the chief installation ceremony that took place in Mgubo village, T/A Mkukula but the wife did not comply.

Upon returning home, the two had a quarrel that forced the wife to leave and sleep at her mother`s house.

“The deceased was found hanging from the roof top the following morning when the wife came back from her mother`s house,” Kaponda said.

According to a postmortem done at Dowa District Hospital, the death was due to suffocation.