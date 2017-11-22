A car accident survivor has said there is life after death and that he made it to heaven only to be sent back to earth afterwards.

According to one shocking account of life after death, heaven is real and some people have been there.

The Near Death Experience Research Foundation (NDERF) has been collecting people’s astonishing accounts of what it is like to be brought back from being clinically dead.

One person – with the username George J – says that when they were a child they were hit by a car.

Paramedics found George dead and had to resuscitate him.

He claims he remembers what being dead feels like and claims he made it to Heaven and was sent back to Earth.

Writing on the website, George said: “I saw paramedics from above assess me. They were panicking because they thought I was deceased.

“From above I saw them quickly cut me out of my coat. My spirit or consciousness then departed and travelled to ‘heaven’ or a place where I was told ‘It’s not your time yet, you have to go back and do something important’.

“I begrudgingly returned while in the ambulance and felt a whole body pain like I’ve never felt before.”

He added: “I was screaming and crying when the ambulance turned the corner into the emergency room driveway.”

But Dr Sam Parnia, director of critical care and resuscitation research at NYU Langone School of Medicine in New York, recently said: “People describe a sensation of a bridge, warm, welcoming light that draws people towards it.

“They describe a sensation of experiencing their deceased relatives, almost as if they have come to welcome them.

“They often say that they didn’t want to come back (to life) in many cases, it is so comfortable and it is like a magnet that draws them that they don’t want to come back.”

Meanwhile, Dr Sam recently lifted the lid on what happens when you die and described the process as “peaceful” and “pleasant”.

And a groundbreaking study revealed when you die you know you’re dead.

This is because a person’s mind and consciousness continues to work for a short period of time even after they’ve died.

