Whatsapp users across the world this morning took to twitter to express their worries over not being able to use the messenger.

People couldn’t send or receive messages using the Facebook-owned app, apparently because of a server problem. Service appears now to be gradually being restored.

The app didn’t initially look broken, with chats and contacts able to load. But once a user was into a chat, the app just showed a “connecting” message that never resolves itself, and so new messages couldn’t be sent or received.

According to DownDetector there were problems across Europe but it appears as thought it could be a global problem.

Users in India, Singapore, Mozambique, Vietnam, and Iraq also reported that they could not access the service.

People had to revert to their normal messaging services and Facebook as they struggled to cope with what was happening.

A normal service was resumed soon after 9am.

WhatsApp’s official Twitter channels have not said anything about the outage yet.