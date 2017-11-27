Lilongwe City Mayor Dr Desmond Bikoko has finally joined the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) after a sour relationship with his former Party, Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Last week Bikoko disclosed that he is not in good terms with some of the MCP top officials and he is planning to dump the Party.

The post attracted verbal between MCP MP Rhino Chiphiko and suspended MCP member Chatinkha Chizanja Nkhoma.

Bikoko was welcomed in the ruling DPP by Greiseder Jeffrey who is the Party’s Secretary General at Golden Peacock Hotel.

The function was also attended by Central Region Vice President, Hertherwick Ntaba.