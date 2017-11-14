Reports on social media indicate that the Zimbabwe National army has been let out of the barracks and heading towards the capital, Harare.

According to a video shared online, the vehicles were spotted somewhere near Chinhoyi.

It is not clear where the vehicles might be going.

This comes at a time when there is so much tension in Zimbabwe after the president fired his vice, Emmerson Mnangagwa just a week ago.

Just yesterday, Zimbabwe`s army General, Constantine Chiwenga made a speech which has since signalled a possible coup in Zimbabwe.

In his speech, Chiwenga called for an end to purges in the ruling ZANU PF and said the security services would stop those “bent on hijacking the revolution.”

He was speaking alongside the army commanders and air force at the King George IV military barracks in the Zimbabwe`s capital city, Harare.

