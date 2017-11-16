One of the lawyers representing Former Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development Dr. George Chaponda in the maize-gate scandal, Frank Mbeta has discharged himself from the case.

This leaves Jai Banda, Tamanda Chokhotho, Madalo Banda, Madalitso Mneta and Lusungu Gondwe on the defence team.

The Bureau arrested Chaponda, Rashid Tayub and Grace Mijiga Mhango for their involvement in the procurement of maize from Zambia by ADMARC.

Chaponda is answering three charges out of the four which include giving false information to the graft-busting body, influencing a public officer to misuse his position and possession of foreign currency.

So far two witnesses namely; former ADMARC Chief Executive Officer Foster Mulumbe and Director of Operations Feckson Kantonga have testified against Chaponda.