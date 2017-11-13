A 30 year old man was found in a decomposed state on Saturday with his head and arms in a ditch after missing for four days in Mchinji.

Mchinji police has confirmed of the development and identified the deceased as Stainly Dalikeni of Mkoko village, Traditional Authority Kalolo in Lilongwe.



The fact of the matter is that, the deceased who was working as a labourer of Mr Patrick F. Phiri aged 47 on Wednesday last week told his fellow workers that he has gone for mice hunting.

However, Dalikeni never returned until yesterday morning when his body was found in a nearby bush.



“Facts are that the deceased was an employee as seasonal labourer of the reporter. On Wednesday the deceased with other labourers went to a maize garden for land preparation.He told his friends that he wanted to fetch mice in the surrounding garden and never reported back.He was found today the 11/11/17.

“Scene visited and buried at the same place, since the body was in decomposed state,” reads in part the statement.

According to police, the deceased is suspected to have been bitten by poisonous snake.