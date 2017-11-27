A 24 year-old man in Machinga has been sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty of burglary and two counts of theft.

Machinga police public relations officer, Davie Sulumba identified the convict as Joseph Macheso who committee the offence on November 19.

On that day, Sulumba reported that Macheso broke into a house where he stole a motorcycle and other properties all worth K350, 000.

He was caught the next day after the owner of the house followed marks of his motorcycle tyres.

“After seeing that the tyre marks ended at Macheso’s house, the house owner reported the matter to Chikweo community policing who accompanied him to the house of the convict,” explained Sulumba.

Later, the police visited the convict’s house where he was arrested. The motorcycle and some of the stolen properties were recovered.

Appearing before court, Macheso pleaded guilty to charges of burglary, theft of motorcycle and a bag that contained other items.

He then sentenced him to four years in prison from all the three counts he was found guilty for.

He hails from M’bwawa Village, Traditional Authority Chikweo in Machinga district.