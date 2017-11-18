Brian Damba who was also Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Director of Research reportedly to have died in the house of side chick ( MG 2) in Lilongwe.

According to source, the deceased was taken to Kamuzu Central Hospital where he announced dead. He was diagnosed with heart problem.

MG2 who stays in Dubai, area 49 in Lilongwe where the deceased reportedly to collapse before joining choir of angels in heaven. She then called the wife of the deceased who denied to take responsibility.

And police at Lingazi police wrote statement to convince the legitimate wife but only the relatives of late’s man are lodging at the house of MG 2.

The late will be Buried tomorrow, Sunday the 19th of November 2017 at Chikuse village near Maleule station thats close to Lunzu Trading Centre.

Departure is scheduled today from around 1pm at late’s house in Dubai, Lilongwe.