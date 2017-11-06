His political image was further bolstered by his trouncing of such political heavyweights as D!ck Wathika and Reuben Ndolo to clinch the seat. The September 20, 2010 by-election was occasioned by a successful petition by Reuben Ndolo.

After the inauguration of the new constitution of Kenya in 2010 and the creation of the county governments, Sonko announced his intention to run for Senator in Nairobi County.