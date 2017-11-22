Police have recovered twenty two of the twenty eight mattresses that went missing at Chikwawa District Hospital earlier this week.

The police officers raided houses of senior hospital officials at night and recovered the said mattresses, according to information gathered by faceofmalawi reporter.

On Monday, some nurses at the hospital went on strike over the matter push for an immediate intervention on the issue.

The mattresses are said to have been donated to the hospital by a project which ended last year.

The mattresses were being kept waiting for management to buy covers and distribute them to various health facilities.

It is reported that few days ago the maintenance supervisor opened the store room at night and started distributing the mattresses to staff.

He took an ambulance and picked some mattresses to DHMT member’s houses.

Meanwhile no one has been arrested in connection with the matter.