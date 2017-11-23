The son to Emmerson Mnangagwa has already started enjoying a luxurious life some hours after it was announced that his father is the one to take over the presidency after Mugabe

According to the photos that have since gone viral on social media, Micheal Sean Mnangagwa took to Facebook to celebrate his father’s impending position by flaunting his luxuries.

In the pictures, he can be seen wearing gold chains while holding a huge sum of money.

In a separate picture Michael is standing in front of a brand-new BMW i8.

Just like Robert Mugabe`s sons, Michael seems like someone who loves luxurious life.

The question is, are people of Zimbabwe not going to put a mouth on his luxurious life just like they used to criticize Mugabe`s sons?