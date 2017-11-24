A woman has killed herself in a brutal manner just because her son’s fiancee is too short.

A 47-year-old Chinese mother has killed herself because her son’s fiancée was too short, according to a government statement.

The People’s Daily reports that the woman’s corpse was found on November 17 in a river in Ningling County, Henan Province.

After seeing the woman’s remains, her emotional husband jumped into the river and his son also plunged in to save him. Both were immediately rescued by the police.

Previous reports indicated that the woman committed suicide because she couldn’t afford the expensive betrothal gifts demanded by his son’s fiancée, reported People’s Daily.