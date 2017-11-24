The People’s Daily reports that the woman’s corpse was found on November 17 in a river in Ningling County, Henan Province.
After seeing the woman’s remains, her emotional husband jumped into the river and his son also plunged in to save him. Both were immediately rescued by the police.
Previous reports indicated that the woman committed suicide because she couldn’t afford the expensive betrothal gifts demanded by his son’s fiancée, reported People’s Daily.
Mr Du said he rescued the woman’s husband and her son from the river.
The Propaganda Department of Ningling County however has denied the claims.
In a post on their official social media account yesterday, the authority said the mother killed herself because she was unhappy about her son’s fiancée’s height.
The woman has been identified as 47-year-old Ms Lin and her husband has been identified as 46-year-old Mr Gao.
‘Her son’s partner came from the same town as the family. Ms Lin did not like her son’s partner, claiming she was too short.
‘She threatened to kill herself.’
The woman was said to have taken her life ‘on a sudden impulse’ after passing a local river on her scooter.
The woman’s husband, Mr Gao, and her son are yet to release a statement.