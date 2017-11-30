Two Members of Parliament for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and an independent MP for Nkhotakota North have been implicated in the missing newspapers belonging to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) MP for Lilongwe Msozi South Vitus GonaMtunda Dzoole Mwale.

On Tuesday last week Dzoole Mwale stood on point of order in the National Assembly accusing DPP MPs of stealing his referral newspapers and he asked Second Deputy Speaker Clement Chiwaya for help.

But Chiwaya took the complaint lightly and he asked him to use his on means to find the missing newspapers.

After being not satisfied with Chiwaya’s response, Dzoole Mwale lodged a written complaint to the office of the Speaker Richard Msowoya who later instructed the security personnel at Parliament submit CCTV footage on the matter.

On Monday this week, the Speaker informed the house that the CCTV footage on the missing newspapers belonging to Dzoole Mwale is ready and asked two MPs from both side of the house to have a look on the footage before it is submitted in the house.

On Thursday morning, Dzoole Mwale stood again on point of order asking the Speaker to submit his finds in the house and the Speaker abide to the request.

Drama ensued in the house when the CCTV footage showed three MPs namely; Blantyre North Francis Phiso Phiri, Nkhotakota North East Martha Chanje Lunji and Mzimba Hora Christopher Mzomera Ngwira tampering with the drawer of MCP MP Vitus Dzoole Mwale.

But MP Chanje Lunji said she did not stole the newspapers, she only read them.

On his part, Christopher Mzomera Ngwira apologized to the house for his conduct.

Meanwhile Dzoole Mwale asked the Speaker to act on the matter, saying some of his properties are still missing.