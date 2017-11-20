Zimbabwe’s long-time president Robert Mugabe has agreed to the terms of his resignation and a letter has been drafted, an official source with direct knowledge of negotiations told CNN.

The source said that the generals had given into many of Mugabe’s demands including full immunity for himself and his wife Grace, and that he would keep his private properties.

According to the source, the aim of Sunday’s televised address — in which Mugabe appeared to resist calls to step aside — was to ensure the veteran leader openly declared the military’s actions to be constitutional.

For the resignation to formally take place, however, a letter must first be sent to the speaker of Parliament, added the source.

Mugabe had stunned the nation on Sunday when he refused to say in a live televised address if he was stepping down.

Source: CNN