In the speech, President Peter Mutharika delivered this morning entitled “Rising above Macroeconomic Stability’ as the 47th session of the Malawi Parliament rolls in Lilongwe, has reminded parliamentarians their duties.

Mutharika tackles a reminder of ‘why we are here? several times in his speech before he attacks Members of Parliament (MPs) that they are there to represent citizens not for political fights or to over take executive.

“We are here to act on behalf of our voters and citizens. And how many of us truly represent the will of the people? How many of us consult the people we represent?

I have seen times when Members of Parliament represent their parties more than the people. I have seen times when Members of Parliament frustrate Government business that is meant to serve the very people we claim to represent. And I ask again: why are we here?,” Mutharika sets a reminder.

Mutharika also hit on explaining that parliament is not a place of war, as many MPs consider it.

“Mr. Speaker, Sir, I beg to emphasize that we must avoid the hubris we sometimes suffer – the political hubris of thinking that we are more important than the rest of Government. Such political pride can be birth of the tragedy of democracy.

We are here for the people. This Session will only be meaningful if we all remember that we are here to represent the people.

Far too often Mr. Speaker, we meet here to flex our political muscles. This is not a house for political posturing. This is not our house. Parliament is the house of the people. We are here on the principle of representing the people,” Mutharika continues with attack.

Mutharika also reminds MPs that parliament has never been bigger than government.