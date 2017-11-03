President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has expressed shock over the death of 18 Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers.

The soldiers were confirmed dead on Thursday afternoon after a vehicle they were travelling in overturned at Mapanjira on the Mzuzu- Kasungu M1 road in Mzimba district.

In a statement from the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) signed by Chief Secretary to the President Lloyd Muhara said Mutharika he is shocked together with the country’s First Lady Gertrude Mutharika.

“The president is assuring the bereaved and affected families that Government will do everything within its means, to support them during this difficult time,” reads part of the statement.

Meanwhile MDF has released names of the deceased personnel and below is the list;

1. S. Kathumba Mamu

2. Khonjera 9MR

3. Humphrey Kasonda

4. Bright Misomali

5. Colby Mwafulirwa

6. Fredrick Alfred

7. Godfrey Manjaalera

8. Steven Ghambi

9. Davie Maida

10. Backson Magombo

11. Enrique Phiri

12. Robert Mlomba

13. Bashiri Khonde

14. Jailosi Matewere

15. Bennett Katama

16. Kelvin Mgwilinji

17. Luka Banda