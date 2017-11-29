President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika on Wednesday paid a courtesy call to former leader of opposition and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President Rt. Hon John Zenus Ungapake Tembo at his Area 10 residence in Lilongwe.

Mutharika was on his way from Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) where he had presided over the commemorations of International Day of Peace as well as the launch of the National Peace Policy, when he branched off to visit Tembo, fondly known as JZU in political circles.

Tembo retired from front line politics in 2013 and he left the leadership of the party in the hands of Dr. Lazarus Chakwera who is now giving Mutharika a tough ride.

Since then Tembo has not been seen in public till today when he met President Mutharika.

Tembo was seen moving with the help of a walking stick and personal aide to the other side.