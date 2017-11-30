Member of Parliament for Mzimba Hora Christopher Mzomera Ngwira has apologized for having a hand in the missing newspapers belonging to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) MP for Lilongwe Msozi South Vitus Gonamtunda Dzoole Mwale.

On Tuesday last week Dzoole Mwale stood on point of order in the National Assembly accusing DPP MPs of stealing his referral newspapers and he asked Second Deputy Speaker Clement Chiwaya for help.

Dzoole went further by lodging a written complaint to the office of Speaker Richard Msowoya on the matter.

Following the request, the Speaker asked for CCTV footage to corner the culprits and the footage played in the August house this morning (Thursday 30, 2017).

The CCTV footage showed three MPs namely; Blantyre North Francis Phiso Phiri, Nkhotakota North East Martha Chanje Lunji and Mzimba Hora Christopher Mzomera Ngwira tampering with the drawer of MCP MP Vitus Dzoole Mwale.

This afternoon Msowoya gave the chance to Mzomera Ngwira to have his say on the matter.

In his speech Mzomera Ngwira apologized to his fellow MP, saying his intention was not to steal but to see what was written in the said newspapers.

“Mr. Speaker sir, I once visited the desk of my fellow MP with not ill intention but to check what was really in the newspapers which he has bragging in the house to have being containing information about some of the so called Ministers implicated in the MK293 billion cashgate scandal. But to my surprise the newspapers were outdated.

“So am asking the fellow MP who is my good friend to forgive and I promise to return the said newspapers if found them,” said Mzomera Ngwira.

Ngwira was backed by Minister of Information and Communications Technology Nicholas Dausi who also asked for forgiveness from Dzoole Mwale.

Delivering his ruling on the matter, Msowoya said the issue is now out of his hands and is with the committee of Parliament.