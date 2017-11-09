Information reaching faceofmalawi indicates that police in Lilongwe have dispersed Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters heading to the National Assembly to witness the swearing in ceremony of the newly elected MPs.



MCP supporters this morning held a parade from Bunda turnoff, passing through Biwi, Lilongwe girls, Bwalolanjobvu, Lilongwe bridge, Town hall, Shoprite, Tsoka market, central hospital round-about up to Parliament building.

After nearing Parliament it is alleged that armed police officers fired teargas at MCP supporters disrupting the celebrations.



The armed police officers have since mounted a roadblock at the entry to Parliament and all MCP supporters are not allowed to enter.



